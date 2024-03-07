Manipur Violence: Kiren Rijiju Says Negotiations Vital for Peace in State

IMPHAL: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that negotiations are vital to gain peace amid ethnic violence in Manipur.
He said that the next phase of efforts by the Narendra Modi government will focus on restoring normalcy in the state.
Rijiju blamed a Manipur High Court, which ordered proposing Scheduled Tribe (ST) for the Meiteis, for the ongoing ethnic clashes between the two communities.
He said that the conflict started when the high court issued a judgment, instructing the government to grant ST status to Meteis within three months.
The violence has resulted in the loss of at least 219 lives in the turbulent state.
As per reports, Rijiju was heard saying in an interview that the first step to bring peace to Manipur is to appeal to both the Meiteis and Kukis not to resort to violence. The only way to create a peaceful environment and return to normalcy is through peaceful negotiations.
The union minister described the situation in Manipur as “unfortunate,” given that the Modi government has been actively working to restore peace in the northeast.
Meanwhile, the Opposition leader O Ibobi asked the state government to call on the Central government for help to curb the extended clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis.
On the final day of the 12th Manipur Assembly's fifth session, he suggested immediate steps to end the conflict. He highlighted the need for a quick yet firm statement warning harsh consequences for those not willing to comply and pave the way for peace talks.
Sharing his worry about the growing violence starting from May 3, 2023, Ibobi pointed out the human and property losses. He called for quick action to stop the worsening situation.
The seasoned Congress leader questioned if the Central government has been merely watching the violence unfold. He showed disappointment that a country with the fourth most potent military was struggling to calm domestic problems.
While confirming his party's support for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Ibobi urged the Chief Minister to involve more agencies, not just the Border Roads Organization (BRO), to speed up the border fencing. He confirmed his party's willingness to back any government efforts aimed at bringing peace to the ongoing conflict.
ALSO WATCH: