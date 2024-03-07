Manipur Violence: Kiren Rijiju Says Negotiations Vital for Peace in State

IMPHAL: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that negotiations are vital to gain peace amid ethnic violence in Manipur.

He said that the next phase of efforts by the Narendra Modi government will focus on restoring normalcy in the state.

Rijiju blamed a Manipur High Court, which ordered proposing Scheduled Tribe (ST) for the Meiteis, for the ongoing ethnic clashes between the two communities.

He said that the conflict started when the high court issued a judgment, instructing the government to grant ST status to Meteis within three months.

The violence has resulted in the loss of at least 219 lives in the turbulent state.