Assam: NF Railway Mazdoor Union to hold central executive meeting in Lumding from February 18 to 20

TINSUKIA: The NF Railway Mazdoor Union (NFRMU) will hold its central executive meeting in Lumding on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections with 3-day elaborative programme from February 18 to February 20. Led by Tarun Choudhury, convenor of Lumding division, the meet is likely to showcase massive protest against the New Pension Policy with the presence of top ranking central union leaders.

The NFRMU Central Assistant General Secretary Pulak Gogoi in a press release while taking a deep dig expressed his resentment over the new pension policy stating that the railway workers have been protesting for various demands like National Monetization Pipeline, Privatization, New Labour Act etc but Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government did not try to understand the language of the railway workers’ protests instead one stubborn policy after another were imposed on the railway workers. The NFRMU has announced that it will hold an executive meeting in Lumding to discuss the issues raised by the railway workers. They said that they will intensify their stir on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections with the presence of Shib Gopal Mishra general secretary, Mukesh Galab of AIRF besides AIRF’s zonal secretary Pijush Chakraborty and NFRMU president Dilip Chakraborty and general secretary Ashish Biswas. The meet will be attended by secretaries and presidents of 53 branches of NFRMU, Gogoi said.

