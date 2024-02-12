Assam: Gauripur Police Crack Down on Usurers Exploiting Locals, Three Apprehended

GUWAHATI: The Gauripur police recently apprehended three people. The public said these people were charging them too much interest. The police looked for them in many places in Dhubri district. They arrested them on a Sunday night.
The people arrested were Mohammad Ali from Gauripur Malatikhamar village, Shafiqul Islam from Ashtamirchar in Alamganj Part-Vl, and Motiar Rahman from Alomganj Part-lX village. They are suspected of charging too much interest for a long time. The Assam government doesn't like this, which they've said recently. They want to help those hurt by this.
Using these new rules, the Gauripur police took Mohammad Ali, Shafiqul Islam, and Motiar Rahman. They brought them to the police station to investigate more. But Motiar Rahman was let go the next night because there wasn't enough proof against him.
The police catching these people shows how serious they are about solving the problem of charging too much interest. People who charge high interest rates have hurt communities by trapping them in debt. People are glad this is happening because it sends a strong message that this won't be allowed.
People like Mohammad Ali, Shafiqul Islam, and Motiar Rahman have been charging too much interest for a long time. This has been a big problem. Catching them is a big step to stopping this problem in the region.
Gauripur police have acted effectively, following the government's directives. This shows they want to keep finances safe for everyone. As they keep looking into the matter, they will learn more. This will help understand how big the problem of illegal money lending is and make sure the law is upheld. The strong steps taken by Gauripur police gives hope to people who've had a tough time with illegal lenders. It's an important win in the fight against high-interest rates in the area.
