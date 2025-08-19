Assam: NFR Boosts Passenger Convenience, and Freight Growth with Modernisation Initiatives

MALIGAON: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken significant initiatives to enhance passenger convenience and operational efficiency. To reduce queues at ticket counters, 145 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) are being installed at 69 stations. These ATVMs will function as 24/7 unmanned kiosks, enabling passengers to purchase unreserved tickets using smart cards or QR codes. Smart cards can be recharged at nominated ticket counters, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience.
Punctuality performance has shown marked improvement, with Mail/Express trains recording a 0.93% rise against the Board’s target of 85% and a 2.57% improvement compared to last year, placing NFR in 5th position among all zonal railways. This achievement was driven by measures such as standardisation of 14 train pairs, speeding up 66 trains to save an average of 22 minutes per journey, and revising timings for 63 trains at major stations.
Four new train services have been introduced to strengthen connectivity, including Bongaigaon – Guwahati Passenger, Tinsukia – Naharlagun Express, Guwahati – North Lakhimpur Jan Shatabdi Express, and Sealdah – Jalpaiguri Road Express. Additionally, the frequency of the Silchar–Mahisasan Passenger was increased to six days a week.
Modernisation efforts continued with the conversion of the Kishanganj–Ajmer Garib Nawaz Express to LHB coaches, the conversion of 17 train pairs to end-to-end electric traction, and the permanent augmentation of 93 coaches, providing 6,929 additional berths. Freight performance has also registered strong growth, with loading increasing by 6.9% to reach 6.819 MT during January–July 2025 compared to the same period last year.
Notable improvements include a 3,700% rise in bamboo traffic and 84.9% growth in stone. Operational records were set with the highest-ever interchange of 55 trains in a single day, the maximum Barsoi–Sudhani section run of 155 trains, and the highest single-day loading of 960 waggons.
To boost freight capacity, new terminals such as Nischintapur, Dhamalgaon, Mirza, Bishramganj, and the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Balurghat have been commissioned. These achievements reflect NFR’s strong commitment to improving passenger amenities, enhancing punctuality, and expanding freight business for regional economic growth.