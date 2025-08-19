Assam: NFR Boosts Passenger Convenience, and Freight Growth with Modernisation Initiatives

MALIGAON: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken significant initiatives to enhance passenger convenience and operational efficiency. To reduce queues at ticket counters, 145 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) are being installed at 69 stations. These ATVMs will function as 24/7 unmanned kiosks, enabling passengers to purchase unreserved tickets using smart cards or QR codes. Smart cards can be recharged at nominated ticket counters, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience.

Punctuality performance has shown marked improvement, with Mail/Express trains recording a 0.93% rise against the Board’s target of 85% and a 2.57% improvement compared to last year, placing NFR in 5th position among all zonal railways. This achievement was driven by measures such as standardisation of 14 train pairs, speeding up 66 trains to save an average of 22 minutes per journey, and revising timings for 63 trains at major stations.