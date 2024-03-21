Assam: Sanitary pad vending machine installed at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: A sanitary pad vending machine was installed at Lakhimpur Commerce College on Wednesday in a bid to promote menstrual hygiene management among students.

The machine was inaugurated by the college principal, Dr. Lohit Hazarika. The initiative was proposed by Devanshu Didwania, president of the Students’ Union, in collaboration with Dr. Biva Dutta, Coordinator of the Women’s Cell. Anupam Kalita, field coordinator and Ananya Bhuyan, intern of ADRA INDIA, delivered and demonstrated the machine’s functionalities. This student-led initiative is ensuring access to sanitary pads and fostering a supportive environment for female students in the college.

