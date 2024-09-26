Assam: NFR Committed Towards Bolstering Tourism in the Northeast Region

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is playing a key role in promoting tourism in the Northeast and its adjacent regions, not only by continuously expanding its network to enhance connectivity to all parts of the region but also by making travel safer, more comfortable and convenient for tourists and introducing innovative tourism oriented train services. Through these efforts, NFR has opened new doors for domestic and international travellers to explore the culturally rich and scenic beauty of its territory.

One of the key initiatives adopted by NFR towards promoting tourism is the introduction of tourist trains with Vistadome coaches. In the Northeastern region, a total of five such trains have so far been introduced, enabling tourists to enjoy breathtaking views while travelling to locations like Haflong, Badarpur, Jorhat, Agartala, Naharlagun etc. and places of Dooars area from North Bengal. Narrow Gauge Vistadome coaches have also been introduced in the iconic joyride trains of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage site, thereby adding feathers to its cap in ensuring an unforgettable experience.

NFR has also been proactive in launching ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains, designed to showcase India’s cultural heritage and scenic beauty, with one such rake of 14 nos. coaches allotted to the region. Top-quality tourist amenities such as new retiring rooms, executive lounges, and rail coach restaurants have also been provided at number of stations.

Additionally, NFR’s commitment extends beyond railway stations, as seen in the creation of a scenic tourist hub at the Brahmaputra riverfront near the Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh, offering river cruises and a floating restaurant. NFR continues to facilitate tourists by connecting nodal tourism points, running special festival trains, and offering block bookings for tourism groups. These efforts exemplify its dedication to making the Northeast region an accessible and attractive destination for tourists all across the world.