CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Leaves for Delhi to Brief PM Modi on Assam Floods

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma left for New Delhi today for a few days' visit. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

Sources said the CM is supposed to brief PM Modi on the current flood situation in the state.

It needs to be mentioned here that Union Minister JP Nadda had visited Upper Assam during the floods, as well as an inter-ministerial central team, to assess the damages. Until this morning, the death toll in the recent devastating floods stood at 105. Water is still present in some villages, exactly one month after a sudden deluge struck the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat on July 19.

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