Assam: NGT Takes Action on Forest Land Diversion, Issues Notices

GUWAHATI: The National Green Tribunal has sent notifications to various authorities, including the Assam government, Assam Forest Department, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEFCC), the District Commissioner of Sibsagar, and the Divisional Forest Officer.

This action follows an application alleging that MK Yadava, the former principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force in Assam, illegally redirected 28 hectares of forest land for a police commando battalion camp at the Assam-Nagaland interstate border in the Geleky Forest Reserve.

The National Green Tribunal's eastern bench, in an order dated May 29 published on its website, has directed the formation of a committee.