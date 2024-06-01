Northeast India Grapples with Floods: 10 people dead in Assam, PM Promises Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

GUWAHATI: Around 5.5 lakh people in Northeast India have been affected by flooding in Assam and Manipur. The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain until the weekend.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assessed the flood situation in the Northeast region. He announced that the families of those who died in the natural disaster following Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal will receive Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s relief fund.
Additionally, the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each from the central government.
The situation worsened in Assam with six deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total to 10. There other had died earlier in the storm after Cyclone Remal.
More than 3.49 lakhs people are affected in 11 districts including Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, and Golaghat.
Authorities established 187 relief camps, accommodating over 28,000 people.
The Kushiyara River in Karimganj district has been rising, posing a threat. Six Border Security Force (BSF) outposts along the India-Bangladesh border are now underwater, making it difficult for BSF jawans to patrol the area.
Despite these challenges, BSF personnel are vigilant and have deployed extra speedboats to ensure border security.
In Manipur, the situation slightly improved as floodwaters began to recede. However, over 188,000 people are still affected by floods and landslides in districts such as Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Noney, Churachandpur, Senapati, and Kakching.
Various agencies involved in rescue operations evacuated more than 18,000 people to safer locations, and the authorities opened 56 relief camps for those affected.
In Meghalaya, two people died in a landslide in Nongpriang village, Sohra, early on Thursday. Their bodies were recovered on Thursday and Friday. Two others were still trapped, and search and rescue operations were ongoing.
In Mizoram, search operations for people missing in Tuesday’s landslide are ongoing.
