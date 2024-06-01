Northeast India Grapples with Floods: 10 people dead in Assam, PM Promises Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

GUWAHATI: Around 5.5 lakh people in Northeast India have been affected by flooding in Assam and Manipur. The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain until the weekend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assessed the flood situation in the Northeast region. He announced that the families of those who died in the natural disaster following Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal will receive Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

Additionally, the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each from the central government.