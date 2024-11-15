Assam: NH-27 Road from Nalbari to Barpeta becomes Deathtrap for Travellers

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: The NH-27 road from Nalbari to Barpeta has become a headache for commuters as several parts of the road are filled with potholes due to lack of regular maintenance by NHAI where many people lost their lives due to road accidents after losing control and also rash driving. There are no warning signboards, street lights near the schools, colleges, hospitals and accident prone areas. Thousands of travelers use this road every day to visit various parts of the Northeast.

Locals claimed, the pathetic condition of National highway has exposed the reality of poor construction work of an important corridor of Northeast and the incident raised the eyebrows of general people and various organizations. Meanwhile, locals of Bajali appealed to the NHAI to fill up the potholes.

Also read: Delays Plague Assam's National Highway Projects: Five Standalone Flyovers on NH-37 & 27 Miss Completion Deadline