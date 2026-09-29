Assam: NHIDCL acts on Digboi-Margherita road safety

The Sentinel Impact

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The traffic and security concerns highlighted by The Sentinel over the strategically sensitive Digboi-Margherita road stretch near 'C' Company of the 68th Battalion, CRPF, have been followed by action, with NHIDCL clearing the unusually high speed breaker near the CRPF main entrance. The issue was prominently reported by The Sentinel on September 21, highlighting the combination of unusually high speed breakers, a sharp U-turn, and a narrowed carriageway, which was causing difficulties for motorists, particularly operators of loaded commercial vehicles.

The concern had intensified after a loaded heavy vehicle reportedly lost balance while negotiating the second speed breaker and collapsed close to the CRPF entrance, disrupting traffic and causing severe congestion.

An NHIDCL source said that the speed breaker had originally been installed following a request from the district administration at a District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting, amid concerns over the increasing rate of accidents along the stretch. However, the subsequent concerns over the height, configuration, and visibility of the structure, particularly for heavy vehicles, prompted renewed scrutiny of the road layout. The latest action has brought relief to commuters and commercial vehicle operators using the busy corridor. It has also underscored the need to ensure that traffic-calming measures introduced for road safety are properly designed, clearly visible, and suited to the movement of heavy vehicles on national highways.

Also Read: Assam's Digboi-Margherita Road Stretch Raises Traffic, Security Concerns