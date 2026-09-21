Assam's Digboi-Margherita Road Stretch Raises Traffic, Security Concerns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A strategically sensitive stretch of the Digboi–Margherita road near C Company of the 68th Battalion, CRPF, in Tinsukia district has raised traffic and security concerns due to unusually high speed breakers, a sharp U-turn and a narrowed carriageway.

The concern intensified on Saturday night when a loaded heavy vehicle reportedly lost balance while crossing the second speed breaker and collapsed close to the CRPF entrance, disrupting traffic and causing severe congestion.

Locals said the incident was not isolated, with several heavy vehicles reportedly suffering jolts, losing balance or becoming immobilised at the stretch. The sharp U-turn and limited road width further complicate movement of loaded commercial vehicles.

The issue has gained urgency ahead of Durga Puja and immersion processions, when pedestrian and vehicular movement is expected to increase substantially. Several Puja committees have urged authorities to remove or reconstruct the speed breakers according to proper engineering standards to ensure smooth movement and prevent accidents.

The trijunction is also near the Ramlila route, a government bank, CRPF premises and petroleum infrastructure of AOD Digboi Refinery. The area has a history of militant violence, including the March 7, 2003, ULFA attack on the refinery’s petroleum-storage installation.

Residents have sought an urgent joint inspection by the district administration, police, highway authorities, CRPF and petroleum authorities. They have also demanded advance-warning signs, reflective markings, better lighting and adequate passage for emergency vehicles and festival processions.

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