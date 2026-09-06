Assam: NHM Goalpara brings hope to children with congenital health conditions

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The National Health Mission (NHM), Goalpara, through the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), has been working to identify and provide treatment to children suffering from various congenital health conditions.

Under the programme, health teams conduct regular health screenings of children and adolescents in schools and Anganwadi centres. Children requiring specialised treatment are referred to the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), while those requiring advanced medical care are sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The initiative also provides free treatment and surgical support, including referral to medical institutions outside Assam when necessary.

According to the NHM Goalpara report, seven children with congenital heart conditions have received treatment and undergone surgery from April this year to date. During the previous year, 30 children with congenital heart-related conditions received treatment and surgical intervention.

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