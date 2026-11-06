Assam: NHM launches awareness drive against child marriage in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In a major initiative to combat social and health-related challenges associated with child marriage and teenage pregnancy, the National Health Mission (NHM), Goalpara, has launched a special awareness campaign across the district, targeting students of high and higher secondary schools.As part of the campaign, awareness meetings were conducted throughout the day in 115 high and higher secondary schools across Goalpara district. According to departmental sources, more than 12,000 students participated in the programme, which aimed to educate young people about the harmful consequences of child marriage and the health risks associated with pregnancy during adolescence.

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