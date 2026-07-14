Assam: Nilima Devi lays foundation for automated layer farm in Tezpur

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TEZPUR: At a time when Assam is witnessing rising prices of essential commodities, including eggs, and concerns over supply shortages, the State Government has initiated a major step to strengthen poultry production by upgrading the Barikachuburi District Duck and Poultry Farm in Tezpur into a modern automated layer farm. Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fishery Minister Nilima Devi laid the foundation stone of the project, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 348.91 lakh. The upgraded farm will have the capacity to rear 5,000 egg-laying hens (layers) and is expected to serve as a model centre for commercial egg production and poultry training.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the project would include the construction of a brooder shed, grower shed, automated layer shed, feed and equipment storage warehouse, and an office-cum-training building

Highlighting the importance of the project, Nilima Devi said that Sonitpur currently produced around 2.34 crore eggs annually, while the district requires nearly 34.63 crore eggs every year as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommendation of 180 eggs per person. "This huge gap between production and demand needs to be addressed, and the project will significantly contribute towards increasing local egg production and reducing dependence on outside markets," she said.

The minister further informed that the farm would be developed as a bio-secure model poultry farm, with all operations following the Government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The project is expected to improve disease control, enhance productivity, and promote hygienic poultry farming practices.

Apart from egg production, the farm will function as a pullet rearing and supply centre, where chicks will be scientifically reared up to the pullet stage before being supplied to farmers. This will particularly benefit small and marginal poultry farmers by providing healthy, vaccinated birds with lower mortality risks.

Among those present on the occasion were Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, Barchalla MLA Ritubaran Sarmah, Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, senior officials of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fishery Department, and other dignitaries.

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