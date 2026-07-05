Minister Nilima Devi Felicitated at Mangaldai Citizens’ Committee Meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In the tri-monthly meeting of the Mangaldai Thana-level Citizens’ Committee held on Friday, Minister for Fisheries, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Nilima Devi was accorded a heartfelt felicitation. The meeting was organised at the meeting hall of Mangaldai Sadar police station, where the minister participated and formally assumed charge as an ex officio member of the committee.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the law and order situation across the areas under Mangaldai police station, matters concerning public safety, social harmony, and various challenges faced by the general public. Constructive decisions were taken to ensure effective resolution of the issues raised, along with the adoption of several forward-looking proposals for the upcoming term.

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