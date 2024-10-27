Silchar Municipal Board Launches Extensive Cleaning and Drainage Operations to Enhance Sanitation

SILCHAR: In a continued drive to ensure cleanliness and robust sanitation across Silchar, the Silchar Municipal Board (SMB) has executed a series of thorough cleaning and drainage operations on Friday. The comprehensive initiative spanned multiple wards, emphasizing the commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all residents.

Safai Mitra teams, the frontline force for sanitation, were actively deployed to targeted locations across the city. In Ward No. 16, specifically along Link Road, advanced mini super sucker machines were utilized to clean the streets and clear drainage channels, facilitating better water flow and mitigating flood risks. Meanwhile, in Ward No. 05 at Rongpur VIP Road, a larger super sucker machine was deployed to reinforce the drainage infrastructure, ensuring enhanced sanitation and effectively addressing any waterlogging concerns.

This ongoing endeavour highlights the collaborative approach of the Silchar Municipal Board and the Cachar district administration in promoting cleanliness and hygiene, aiming to create a healthier and safer living environment for all residents, stated a press release.

