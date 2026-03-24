Assam: Nine candidates submit nominations across Kokrajhar constituencies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A heavy rush was witnessed across five constituencies in Kokrajhar district on the last day of filing nominations for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, with candidates from major political parties submitting their papers. A total of five candidates from the Bodoland People’s Front, four from the Indian National Congress, and one from the United People’s Party Liberal filed nominations.

From BPF, sitting MLA Rabiram Narzary filed from Dotma, Sewli Mohilary from Kokrajhar, Sabaram Basumatary from Gossaigaon, Rupam Roy from Baokhungri, and Dr Rezul Karim from Parbotjhora constituency. UPPL candidate Pratibha Brahma filed her nomination from Baokhungri. From Congress, Manik Brahma filed from Kokrajhar, Sapali Marak from Baokhungri, Md Ashraful Islam Sheikh from Parbotjhora, and Joseph Hasda from Gossaigaon constituency

In addition, candidates from the All India Trinamool Congress, All India United Democratic Front, as well as several independent candidates, also filed their nominations, making the final day a busy one across the district.

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