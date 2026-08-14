Assam: Nishika Roadlines donates Rs 11 lakh to CM's Relief Fund for flood victims

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: For the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the recent devastating floods in several districts of Upper Assam, the business establishment, Nishika Roadlines (L.P.G.), located at Puranigudam in Nagaon, has contributed Rs 11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The firm’s two partners, Anil Kumar Choudhury and Sanjay Agarwal, handed over the donation cheque to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that Anil Kumar Choudhury, a resident of Guwahati, originally hails from Bokakhat and is the son of renowned social worker Late Kashiram Choudhury. Speaking to this correspondent, Anil Kumar Choudhury, who has always been at the forefront of social and religious causes, said that the recent floods have pushed thousands of families into deep distress. “At such a time, contributing in a small way to the relief and rehabilitation efforts through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is a matter of pride for us. We are confident that this assistance will help provide relief to the needy families,” he said.

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