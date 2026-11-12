Assam: Nitaipukhuri Lekhika Sanstha wins Sivasagar district chorus competition

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha and Akash Sub-Committee, a Sivasagar district-based chorus competition on Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi's songs was organised at the auditorium of Demow College on Wednesday. As per the schedule, the programme started with a cleanliness drive. The flag was hoisted by Arun Sarma, President of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha. After that, the earthen lamp was lit by Anu Goswami, Working President. The competition was inaugurated by Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner, Demow.

In the competition, the Nitaipukhuri Lekhika Sanstha won the first prize, the Geetpriya Chorus Team Nazira got the second prize, and the Joysagar Branch Xahitya Xabha received the third prize.

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