Assam: Demow branch of Assam Xahitya Xabha programme held

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Branch of the Xahitya Xabha Akash Sub-Committee, the Akash programme was organised at Demow Girls High School on May 24.

The flag was hoisted by Runu Dutta, Vice President of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha. The Smiti Tarpan was offered by Beauty Konwar, former secretary of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha, and the ceremonial lamp was lit by Anju Gogoi Medhi, adviser of the Akash Sub-Committee. In conjunction with the Akash programme, the Poem Recitation and Dialogue Delivery Competition was organised among women and inaugurated by Padma Lahon Chetia, president of the Demow Branch Lekhika Association. Gautam Dutta Phukan, Ujjashree Phukan, and Rina Barua were present as judges in the competition.

Ghana Kanta Gogoi and former president of the Demow Branch, Xahitya Xabha, inaugurated the open session.

Dr. Diganta Gogoi, president of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha, presided over the meeting, and Ditimoni Dutta, secretary of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha, anchored the meeting. Lakhima Phukan, secretary of the Akash Sub-Committee, spoke about the aims of the meeting. In the open session, the discussion was held on the topic “For the upgradation of women, the Xahitya Xabha must take initiative.”

Dipali Dutta Saikia, a retired subject teacher at Demow Higher Secondary School, was present in the open session as a specific orator. In the open session, prizes were given to the winning competitors of the competitions.

Also Read: Assam: Poetry book named “Tumi je... Golagoi Gusi” released at Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan (sentinelassam.com)