Assam: No Fly Zone Declared Over Gauhati High Court and District Judge Court

GUWAHATI: In an unprecedented move aimed at enhancing security measures District Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan district announced immediate imposition of a "No Fly Zone" over Gauhati High Court and Court of District Judge, Kamrup. This directive effective from Thursday. Seeks to bolster safety of these critical judicial institutions.

According to official sources. Decision to declare these areas a "No Fly Zone" was necessitated by increasing need to ensure security and sanctity of judicial premises. District Magistrate, making announcement. Emphasized immediate effect of this directive and stated it would remain in place until further notice.

"No Fly Zone" encompasses entire area surrounding Gauhati High Court and Court of District Judge Kamrup. This measure is expected to prevent any unauthorized aerial activity over these premises. Which could potentially pose a threat to security and functioning of courts.

The District Magistrate's office has not disclosed specific reasons for the imposition of "No Fly Zone." It is widely speculated that the move is a preemptive measure. This is in response to growing concerns over security threats. Implementation of such zones is standard procedure. In many high-security areas across globe it is often used to protect sensitive locations. This is from potential aerial surveillance or attacks.

This directive follows similar security measures adopted in other parts of the country. These measures safeguard important institutions. The prohibition of any aircraft including drones from flying over judicial premises is intended to provide additional security. This prevents any disruptions to judicial processes.

Local authorities are expected to enforce this new regulation strictly and any violation could result in severe consequences. The District Magistrate has called upon public and relevant stakeholders to cooperate fully with this directive. This is to maintain integrity and security of the judicial system.

The announcement has been met with mixed response from public. Some express relief over enhanced security. Others raised concerns about implications for aerial operations in the vicinity. Nonetheless primary objective remains clear to safeguard judiciary from any potential threats and ensure smooth functioning of legal proceedings.

As this "No Fly Zone" comes into effect. It underscores growing emphasis on security in judicial environments. Reflecting broader trends in how security protocols are being adapted to meet contemporary challenges.