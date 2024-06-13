Assam: Nurse Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances at Nagaon Nursing Home

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident occurred today at DBM Nursing Home in Borbazar area of Nagaon city. The lifeless body of nurse Purabi Borah was found under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room. The shocking discovery was made on Wednesday. This sent ripples of concern and sorrow through medical community and local populace.

Purabi Borah identified as resident of Puranigudam locality in Nagaon, was a well-regarded nurse at medical institute. Her untimely death left colleagues and authorities grappling with unanswered questions. They pondered the sudden demise.

The sequence of events began earlier in day when Purabi Borah went for morning walk with her roommate. Upon returning, she retreated to her room. When she did not reappear for an extended period. Her concerned roommate decided to check on her, to her horror she found Purabi lying unconscious on bed.

Medical personnel from nursing home were immediately summoned. Their efforts were in vain. They confirmed that Purabi Borah had already passed away. The scene was promptly reported to Nagaon Sadar police station. Officers quickly arrived to secure area and begin the investigation. The police recovered body was arranged for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The discovery of syringes and other items near Purabi's body has led to suspicions. She may have ingested excessive intoxicating drugs or poison. These findings have fueled hypothesis that her death could be suicide. Possibly linked to personal issues.

Colleagues of deceased nurse have speculated. A troubled love affair might have driven her to such a desperate act. These claims remain unverified. The exact circumstances and reasons behind Purabi Borah's death are yet to be established. Pending the results of police investigation and autopsy.

The incident has cast pall of gloom over DBM Nursing Home. Staff and patients alike mourn the loss of dedicated healthcare professional. The Nagaon police assured a thorough investigation. They aim to provide clarity and closure to her family. Friends and colleagues await results.

As the investigation continues the community remains on edge. They await answers to many questions surrounding Purabi Borah’s mysterious death.