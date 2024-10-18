Assam: Nonagenarian Biban Deka, passes away at 92

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Biban Deka, a resident of Gangadhar Chaudhury Road, passed away on Wednesday night. She was an active member of the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti (DAPANMS) and Doomdooma Namghar Mahila Samaj.

She was 92 and is survived by three sons including Deben Deka, a central executive committee member of Assam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), one daughter and host of relatives.

Her husband Late Sambhuram Deka, a staunch supporter of Assam movement as an office-bearer of Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AGSP) predeceased her a few years back.

Her death has cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned. Organisations like Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti, Doomdooma Nagara Nam Sangha, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha offered floral tributes to her sacred memory.

