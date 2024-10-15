Assam: Asom Gana Parishad Marks 40th Foundation Day; CM Greets Alliance Partner

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) marked its 40th foundation day on Monday. The party with regional credentials was formed in 1985, following the signing of the historic Assam Accord.

A convention to celebrate the AGP's 40th foundation day was held at Jeraigaon, Chabua in Dibrugarh district today.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday greeted AGP, the NDA ally and the BJP's partner in the state government, on its 40th foundation day.

The Chief Minister took to his handle on X to write, "Today, on the 40th Foundation Day of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), I extend my greetings and best wishes to all its leaders and workers. AGP traces its origins to fulfilling the aspirations of our people and has always been at the forefront of serving society. Our alliance has withstood the test of times and is bound by common values, principles and a shared vision for a prosperous and stronger Assam."

Addressing the mammoth gathering at the Chabua convention on AGP's 40th foundation day today, party president Atul Bora exerted hope that the party would emerge as a stronger force to reckon in the days to come. The party had faced lot of challenges in the past which had made the party and its workers more committed and stronger than before, he said.

The AGP was formally established at the Golaghat Convention, following the signing of the historic Assam Accord in 1985. The convention took place in Golaghat from October 13 to 14, 1985.

After the formation of the new regional party during this convention, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was chosen as the party's leader. He became Assam's youngest chief minister as the people delivered its mandate for the party formed as a result of the Assam Agitation, the seven-year movement against illegal migrants.

The AGP formed governments twice in the state: once in 1985 and again in 1996. AGP's popularity peaked in the late 1980s but slumped in the 2000s.

After the party split in 2005 in the face of internal strife, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta formed the Asom Gana Parishad (Progressive). However, he again merged the party with the parent AGP in Golaghat on October 14, 2008.

In the 2016 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, AGP won 14 seats out of 126, coming to power after a long gap after it formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party became a part of NDA.

The AGP won a Lok Sabha seat after a 20-year hiatus in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with senior leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury being elected from Barpeta in the Lower House of Parliament. The party contested in two parliamentary constituencies in the state but lost in Dhubri to Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain.

