Assam: Nonagenarian Brinda Bala Deka, Passes Away in Kakpather

DOOMDOOMA: Pious lady Brinda Bala Deka, an old resident of Kakpather town, died on Tuesday due to old age ailment. She was 95 and is survived by two sons, two daughters, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three daughters-in-law, one granddaughter-in-law, one son-in-law and four great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Kakpather Asamiya Durga Puja Samiti and Kakpather Mahapurushiya Namghar Mahila Samaj.

Her death has cast a pall of gloom in Doomdooma and Kakapather area as her daughter Bimala Baruah, president of Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha and son Nirod Deka, Assistant Engineer, Doomdooma Municipal Board(DMB), is well connected with various socio-cultural works of the greater Doomdooma area.

Her death was mourned by many individuals and organisations including former minister and current secretary, AJP Jagadish Bhuyan, MLA Balin Chetia, Kanta Bhattacharya, Chairperson, DMB, Kakapather Asamiya Durga Puja Samity, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Doomdooma Press Club.

