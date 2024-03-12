Rousing welcome to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal arrived in Dibrugarh to a rousing welcome as thousands thronged to the airport on Monday. The electrifying atmosphere was filled with ‘Aamar Sarba Da’ slogans by the people as the senior leader of BJP arrived after being nominated as the party candidate from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Sarbananda Sonowal, who is a native of Dibrugarh constituency, took part in a roadshow as he moved from the airport to the Mancotta field where he later addressed a massive rally. More than 40,000 people gathered at the historic Mancotta field on Monday as Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his gratitude and respect to the people of Dibrugarh for the unconditional love and support bestowed upon him. During the entire period, from the arrival at the airport, through the road show to the public rally, the people gave ‘Aamar Sarba Da’ as the slogan to welcome Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “I am truly blessed by the love and warmth shown by the people of Dibrugarh constituency. My sincere gratitude to each one of you as I humbly bow down as I reaffirm my commitment to serve the people to the best of my ability. With the warm response accorded by the people, it is certain that BJP is on course to form the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term. The sustained developmental work done by the Modi government in the last one decade has put Assam at the forefront of becoming the powerhouse of India’s economic growth. Given the importance that Modi has accorded for the elevation of Assam and the northeast to become a beacon of hope as it came out of its dark days of corruption, violence, and obscurity. Today, we have government welfare schemes that actually is delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiary. The old days of commission and middlemen is completely weeded out, as Modi government takes everyone along towards the path of development, true to the spirit of his vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ Under Modi, we have all experienced how India has become a global power of reckoning as we join hands to continue our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by electing Modi once again as the Prime Minister of India. I am sure that the work done under the leadership of Modi will ensure that our journey towards ‘Atmanirbharata’ remains strong and unhindered.”

Accompanied by the incumbent MP of Dibrugarh as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Rameswar Teli, Sonowal further added, “It is my greatest privilege to be accompanied by Rameswar Teli who has done tremendous work for the Dibrugarh constituency. Our Dibrugarh has a rich history and legacy in terms of economic prosperity as well as socio cultural celebration. The dynamic culture of Dibrugarh expresses the composite and beautiful culture of Assamese society. All of us, irrespective of our linguistic diversity, are one when it comes to the development of Dibrugarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given top priority for the development of the region. Dibrugarh, with its rich legacy, has tremendous potential to become a thriving centre of trade and commerce. Blessed by Mother Nature, Dibrugarh has always contributed handsomely with its world famous tea gardens and rich pools of natural resources. As Modi underlines multiple initiatives to make Viksit Bharat by end of Amrit Kaal, Dibrugarh must continue its journey of development. Together, with your support, we will achieve the goal of Viksit Dibrugarh with Viksit Bharat. I take this opportunity to thank Rameswar Teli for his support as I look forward for his active support as we intend to campaign together for the return of Narendra Modi for the third term in this general elections. We are confident that we will cross 400 seats and Modi will become Prime Minister at the end of this elections.”

Sarbananda Sonowal was accompanied by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment as well as incumbent MP Rameshwar Teli, Ministers of Assam government Bimal Borah as well as Sanjay Kishan.

The MLA of Chanua, Ponakan Baruah, MLA of Dibrugarh, Prashanta Phukan, MLA of Lahowal, Binod Hazarika, MLA of Naharkatia, Taranga Gogoi, MLA of Khowang, Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Dhakuakhana, Naba Doley, MLA of Duliajan, Teras Gowala among other senior leaders of BJP joined Sonowal after he visited his home constituency after being nominated to contest for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: Gas connections under Ujwala scheme distributed in Kampur area

Also Watch: