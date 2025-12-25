Assam: North-East GNRC Hospital discusses accident awareness and preventive tips

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The North-East GNRC Hospital observed December as the month for 'Accident Awareness and Preventive Tips' for the benefit of the people in several districts of Assam. As a part of the event, a press meet was held at Barpeta Press Club premises where the causes of accidents and preventive tips were discussed in detail by the doctors of GNRC. Neurosurgeon Dr Amrit Kumar Saikia said that during the last 30 years in the GNRC Hospital, a total of 93,0000 accidental patients had been given treatment among whom 4,500 patients were from the Barpeta district, and that the accidents mostly involved two wheelers. He listed the causes for these accidents as overspeeding, drunk driving, and disobedience of traffic rules like wearing helmets and seatbelts. Another physician, general surgeon Dr Nripanka Goswami said that to help such cases, the GNRC authority had 40 ambulances operating in Barpeta. Dr Goswami stated that a total of 485 people die in accidents in India every day. Md Rashidul Islam demonstrated the procedure of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other preventive tips for saving a person injured in an accident.

