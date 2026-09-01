Assam: North-East Joint Hajj Committee felicitates 2026 Hajj pilgrims from Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The North-East Joint Hajj Committee organised a felicitation programme to honour pilgrims from Sivasagar district who completed the holy Hajj pilgrimage in 2026.

The programme was held on August 30 at Rangpur Jyoti Club, near Station Chariali in Sivasagar. During the event, the committee formally presented commemorative mementoes to the Hajj pilgrims who had returned home after completing the sacred pilgrimage. The felicitation programme was organised as a formal ceremony to distribute awards or mementoes, and as an occasion to honour the spiritual experiences, memories, and reflections associated with the pilgrimage.

The gathering also provided the pilgrims with an opportunity to share their experiences of the holy journey with fellow members of the community.

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