Hajj training programme held in Sivasagar amid mismanagement allegations

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A one-day training and felicitation programme for Hajj pilgrims, organized by the Sivasagar district committee of the “Axomiya Syed Kalyan Nyas,” was held at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Bibah Bhawan in Hatikukh, Sivasagar, on March 29.

The programme was arranged for a total of 95 pilgrims from the district who are set to undertake the holy Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia, in 2026. Of them, 84 pilgrims participated in the camp.

At the event, the secretary of the district committee, Syed Aminul Islam, explained the objectives of the programme. The session was presided over by Syed Ashraful Mujid. The programme began with a speech on the significance of Hajj by Maulana Atikur Rahman Qasimi, a teacher at Sivasagar Deeni Madrassa. This was followed by a training session for the pilgrims conducted by social worker Naushad Hussain (Jain). However, the event reportedly faced allegations of serious mismanagement. Several senior pilgrims from the district were allegedly ignored and publicly disrespected, leading to confusion, heated arguments, and strong reactions during the programme.

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