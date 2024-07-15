Assam: North-East Minority Students’ Union forms Tamulpur district committee

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The Tamulpur district committee of the North-East Minority Students’ Union (NEMSU) was formed with 31 members on Saturday in a general meeting held at Goreswar Sahitya Sabha Bhawan in the presence of the central president and secretary, Gulap Rabbani and Baharul Islam, respectively, along with others. Hizrul Islam and Jeherul Islam were selected as president and general secretary, respectively, for the new Tamulpur district committee of NEMSU in BTR. Talking to the media persons, Gulap Rabbani, expected that the new committee would work for the greater interest of the general public in the various fields of society. “Though the main aim of the organization is education, it works against anti-social activities like drug abuse, child marriage, polygamy, gambling, etc.,” he stated.

