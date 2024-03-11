Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Attends Dibrugarh University Convocation

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria called upon the graduates of Dibrugarh University (DU) to use their knowledge and skills to address local and global challenges like climate change. He also asked them to work to improve the lives of the less privileged.

Addressing the students at the 22nd convocation of the university held on the university campus in Dibrugarh today, the governor said that the graduates of the university are entering their practical field at a time when the country is getting a new identity at the global level by playing a leading role in solving global challenges. He, therefore, asked the graduates to seize the opportunity as catalysts and work as force multipliers to transform the country into a Viswa Guru.

The Governor said that Dibrugarh University holds a special identity as the second oldest university in the North East. The university has been playing an impressive role dedicated to knowledge sharing and cutting-edge research since its inception in 1965. The university has paved the way for unprecedented research in various subjects of higher education.

Governor Kataria said that located in the rich tribal cultural diversity of North-East India, Dibrugarh University is not just an educational institution; it is a centre that is playing an important role in imparting knowledge as well as preserving the unique rich traditional and indigenous knowledge, according to a press release.

Through its efforts, this institute has become a vibrant centre of cultural exchange, the Governor said, adding, “We must foster relationships with nature that go beyond textbooks. Today, adopting the green revolution and a paperless work culture is an important part of this commitment. For this, the use of digital technology has become inevitable.”

