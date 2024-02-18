Assam: Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Enhances Safety Through Advanced Signaling System Upgrades

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) are boosting safety and efficiency. They're using modern tech to improve track signaling systems. These systems are essential for trustworthy and efficient train services. They also help with railway availability.
The NFR's domain stretches across Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya, Alipurduar, and Katihar divisions. They are focused on improving the signaling systems to prevent unexpected accidents and keep trains moving safely and smoothly.
Railway signaling is a system to regulate train movements using visual cues. It sends important information to train drivers and staff. A key part, interlockings, helps signals, switches, and other gear work harmoniously. They prevent mix-ups and promise safe train travel.
NFR is removing potential errors through frequent automated signaling system checks. They're replacing, installing, and upgrading these systems when needed.
With support from Indian Railways, they've made big improvements in divisional stations and sectors. A 'System Integrity Test' of electronic interlocking/panel interlocking done at Lanka station shows success, with 4628 out of 4759 designs done in January this year. The drawings cover logic interfaces, cable route plans, track bonding plans, and more.
There have been upgrades at the NFR. In the Tinsukia division, at stations like Titabar, Furkating, and Panitola, 3.260 kilometers of signaling cable has been switched. At the same time, we see 2.06 kilometers of new signaling cables at Sabroom, Guwahati, and Narengi which are a part of the Lumding division. There's more, the Lumding and Rangiya divisions have changed their Signal LEDs with integrated ones at many stations. The list includes New Karimganj, Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Nalbari, Raiganj, and Kaliyaganj.
Furthermore, the NFR has made changes to electronic interlocking at Karimganj and New Karimganj, all linked to the commissioning of UFSBI (a system for unattended train control with fixed blocks) in the space between the Karimganj-Mahishashan block, again under the Lumding division.
NFR has shown dedication to improving signaling and working tirelessly to remain secure and efficient. This clearly says a lot about their commitment to safeguarding and delivering reliable transport for all their passengers.
