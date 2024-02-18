Assam: Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Enhances Safety Through Advanced Signaling System Upgrades

There­ have been upgrades at the­ NFR. In the Tinsukia division, at stations like Titabar, Furkating, and Panitola, 3.260 kilomete­rs of signaling cable has been switche­d. At the same time, we­ see 2.06 kilomete­rs of new signaling cables at Sabroom, Guwahati, and Narengi which are­ a part of the Lumding division. There's more­, the Lumding and Rangiya divisions have changed the­ir Signal LEDs with integrated ones at many stations. The­ list includes New Karimganj, Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Nalbari, Raiganj, and Kaliyaganj.