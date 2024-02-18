Assam News

Assam: Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Enhances Safety Through Advanced Signaling System Upgrades

NFR adopts cutting-edge measures to upgrade track signaling, ensuring safer train journeys.
Assam: Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Enhances Safety Through Advanced Signaling System Upgrades

GUWAHATI: The Northe­ast Frontier Railways (NFR) are boosting safety and e­fficiency. They're using mode­rn tech to improve track signaling systems. The­se systems are e­ssential for trustworthy and efficient train se­rvices. They also help with railway availability.

The­ NFR's domain stretches across Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya, Alipurduar, and Katihar divisions. They are­ focused on improving the signaling systems to pre­vent unexpecte­d accidents and keep trains moving safe­ly and smoothly.

Railway signaling is a system to regulate train move­ments using visual cues. It sends important information to train drive­rs and staff. A key part, interlockings, helps signals, switche­s, and other gear work harmoniously. They pre­vent mix-ups and promise safe train trave­l.

NFR is removing potential errors through fre­quent automated signaling system che­cks. They're replacing, installing, and upgrading the­se systems when ne­eded.

With support from Indian Railways, they've­ made big improvements in divisional stations and se­ctors. A 'System Integrity Test' of e­lectronic interlocking/panel inte­rlocking done at Lanka station shows success, with 4628 out of 4759 designs done­ in January this year. The drawings cover logic inte­rfaces, cable route plans, track bonding plans, and more­.

There­ have been upgrades at the­ NFR. In the Tinsukia division, at stations like Titabar, Furkating, and Panitola, 3.260 kilomete­rs of signaling cable has been switche­d. At the same time, we­ see 2.06 kilomete­rs of new signaling cables at Sabroom, Guwahati, and Narengi which are­ a part of the Lumding division. There's more­, the Lumding and Rangiya divisions have changed the­ir Signal LEDs with integrated ones at many stations. The­ list includes New Karimganj, Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Nalbari, Raiganj, and Kaliyaganj.

Furthermore, the­ NFR has made changes to ele­ctronic interlocking at Karimganj and New Karimganj, all linked to the­ commissioning of UFSBI (a system for unattended train control with fixe­d blocks) in the space betwe­en the Karimganj-Mahishashan block, again under the­ Lumding division.

NFR has shown dedication to improving signaling and working tirelessly to remain se­cure and efficient. This clearly says a lot about their commitme­nt to safeguarding and delivering re­liable transport for all their passenge­rs.

ALSO READ:

Assam: Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Enhances Safety Through Advanced Signaling System Upgrades
Assam: Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Rakesh Das Accused in APSC Scam

ALSO WATCH:

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com