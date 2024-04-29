Assam: Northeast India Braces for Heavy Rains Amid Heatwave; IMD Issues Alerts Across Seven States

GUWAHATI: Northeast India is currently wrestling with an extended heatwave. But it appears that relief is near, although it may first have to weather heavy rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a string of warnings. These apply to seven Northeastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The IMD indicates a cyclonic circulation now over northeast Assam. Additionally, there is a trough stretching from north Bihar to Manipur that exists at the lower tropospheric levels. These atmospheric events are anticipated to trigger widespread rain across the area. As a result, this will provide relief from the extreme heat.

The IMD generated a report that details a prediction of rain of various intensities. It could range from fairly widespread to fully widespread light to moderate. Alongside this, isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph might occur. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura are all expected to be impacted by these weather changes. The projection forecasts these conditions extending over the next five days.

Predictions for isolated heavy rainfall are particularly noteworthy. From April 29th to May 1st, Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness this heavy rainfall. Assam and Meghalaya are forecasted to experience the same from April 30th to May 1st. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to see similar conditions. These predictions are for May 1st and 3rd.

The IMD has taken measures to ensure its citizens' safety. They have issued yellow alerts for the region. These alerts are effective from April 29th to May 1st. Furthermore, an orange alert has been issued specifically for May 2nd. These alerts are not insignificant. They serve as crucial reminders. These reminders urge the residents to remain vigilant. They also inform residents to take necessary precautions during anticipated adverse weather conditions.

In Tripura, a relentless heatwave has gripped the region. It has been persisting for over a week. State government has taken steps to safeguard its residents in light of this. It recognizes the severity of the heatwave. It is aware of its potential impact on public health. As a preventive measure, all schools in Tripura have been suspended. This suspension will remain in effect until May 1st.