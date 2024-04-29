Tripura: GRP Collaborates with RPF to Apprehend Youths Smuggling Banned Cough Syrup at Agartala Railway Station

AGARTALA: In a collaborative effort, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), carried out a successful operation. The operation took place at Agartala Railway Station. The objective was to prevent an attempt to smuggle banned cough syrup into the region. Acting on a benefit of a timely tip-off received the day before, these officials devised a strategic plan.

The plan involved positioning themselves optimally at platform 2. They were awaiting the arrival of the Kamlabati Express, which was originating from Bihar. Officers of GRP were dressed in plain clothes which was part of the strategy. These officers worked closely with their RPF counterparts to ensure the operation went off without a hitch.

Their high state of alertness proved effective. They managed to identify and apprehend four individuals. These individuals matched the description provided in the intelligence report. The detained individuals were without delay identified. They turned out to be Uma Shankar Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Bijendra Kumar and Nikesh Kumar.

Upon conducting searches at a high level of thoroughness, the authorities made a significant discovery. They uncovered a large cache of the banned Eskuf syrup. This was hidden among the possessions of the apprehended individuals. The confiscated syrup carried an estimated value of Rs 1.72 lakh. This represented a serious attempt at smuggling narcotics into the region.

Speaking for the GRP, officials accentuated how crucial intelligence sharing is. They pointed out the need for a unified approach in battling such unlawful acts. They shared, "We received intelligence about four youths. These youths were expected to arrive at Agartala Railway Station with narcotics. In cooperation with the Railway Protection Force, we strategically stationed ourselves. We were at platform 2 waiting for the Bihar-originating Kamlabati Express," a GRP official explained.

The caught individuals were immediately presented before court along with their seized contraband. This was done to kickstart the legal process. To push further in the probe, authorities asked for police custody. They aim to expose the full reach of the smuggling operation. They also intend to penalize all those involved as per the law.