Assam: Northeast to Unveil Electric Train Services, Hospital Upgrades, and Foot Bridge by August

LUMDING: Every state on the northeast border will be interconnected by electric trains by August this year. This is a major victory for the Railway Department, whose goal it was to create a more efficient transport system across the region.
In Lumding, during a three-day event, the North Eastern Railway's general manager highlighted the benefits of this new system. It's thought that these trains will drive economic growth, foster better relationships between states, and make life easier for passengers.
It's also been revealed that the Railway Department will assign a doctor to the Lumding Railway Hospital. They hope this move will improve health services for railway workers and travelers alike, showing a dedication to the well-being of everyone involved in railway operations.
Additionally, Lumding is expecting a new railway footbridge to be constructed and completed by August. It will enhance pedestrian safety and efficiency, which is crucial for daily operations.
During the Railway Labour Organization "Mazdoor Union" meeting, more details about these big changes were shared by the general manager. The attendees, primarily the Mazdoor Union Lumding members, mainly advocated for a return to the old pension policy, opposing the new one currently in place.
The Railway Labour Organization and All India Railwaymen's Federation plan to urge the government to reconsider the New Pension Scheme. They collectively aim to abolish the new plan and restore the old pension system. The union considers the old system to offer superior financial security for railway workers, matching their long-term requests.
The adaptation of railway advancements in Northeast India predicts substantial improvements in connectivity and healthcare services, benefiting the wellbeing of the region. The joined efforts of the Railway Department and the Mazdoor Union underscore their dedication to the advancement and the welfare of both railway workers and passengers.
