Assam: Noted Actor Devabrata Goswami Passes Away in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Devabrata Goswami, noted actor, soccer player, yoga instructor and Deka Xatriya of Gaurisagar Punia Xatra breathed his last on Saturday at his Jhanji Changmai gaon residence due to various ailments. He was 72. The eldest son of the unborn artist Jadav Chandra Goswami of Gaurisagar, Debabrata Goswami was a noted football player and participated Deokon trophy football competition. He was also a drama artist. He was a regular actor in the theatre group of Gaurisagar Central Public Hall and his humorous performances made a deep impression on the audience. Goswami was the pioneer of the printing press at Gaurisagar and showed an independent mind by starting the business of Basudev Press and later New Basudev Printing Press at Gaurisagar. He also wrote several books including the fairy tales of Chemania and other plays. Several of his plays were signed with theatrical troupes. Goswami was also a prominent yoga instructor. He was the founder of Krishnatreya Yoga Training Centre, Phulpanichiga. He taught yoga and pranayama to the students in various educational institutions in the district and others districts of the state. He was loved and respect by all section of the people for his amicable behaviour and simplicity. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire Gaurisagar, Jhanji and Phulpanichiga. Various organizations like Changmai gaon Naamghar Samaj, Phulpanichiga Anchalik Bornamghar Aru Raax Utsav Kala Krishiti Kendra, Phulpanichiga ME Schoolhave expressed their deepest condolences. He is survived by his mother ,two brothers, wife, son, daughter and a host of relatives.

Also read: Assam: Prominent Xatriya Cultural Exponent and Journalist Surjait Bhuyan Passes Away (sentinelassam.com)