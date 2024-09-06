Assam: Prominent Xatriya Cultural Exponent and Journalist Surjait Bhuyan Passes Away

LAKHIMPUR: Xatriya Cultural exponent, noted journalists of Lakhimpur, Surjait Bhuyan is no more. He breathed his last at around 2:20 pm at Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. He suddenly fell ill on Wednesday night and was admitted in Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning. His health condition deteriorated because of which he was shifted to AMCH. He was a permanent resident of Ward No. 11 of North Lakhimpur town

Surajit Bhuyan, who achieved his Post Graduate Degree from Dibrugarh University in Assamese, was born on April 7, 1967 in Jorhat. He was the elder son of Late Khagendra Nath Bhuyan and Preetirekha Dutta Bhuyan. His father was also a State award winner Xatriya cultural exponent. He joined the media in 1991 and worked as a local correspondent for Sandhya Batori. Then he rendered his service as local correspondent of the Asom Sangbad, Natun Dainik Rangpur. Later he served as Staff Reporter for Asomiya Pratidin, Ajir Dainik Batori Edinor Sambad. He also served as Deputy Editor for Sadiniya Natun Batori and Ajir Asom. Along with his father he was one of the prominent figures who set up the Lakhimpur Satriya Sangeet Bidyalay, the second academic institution of the State in its kind. He was serving as the Principal of the school at the time of demise. He was the secretary of North Lakhimpur Press Club for several terms from 2005 to 2013 and president from 2013 to 2015. He also shouldered the responsibility of secretary and president of Lakhimpur district Journalists’ Association. He was also a theatre personality, drama director of Lakhimpur, member of the Assam Union of Working Journalists and National Council of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists and assistant secretary of Lakhimpur Jila Xahitya Xabha. A public shradhanjali programme was organized at Lakhimpur Satriya Sangeet Bidyalay where the representatives of all the leading organizations, institutions, political parties and individuals paid him last homage. Then the body was brought to North Lakhimpur Press Club where the members of the club paid him last homage and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He is survived by his wife, a daughter along with a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom across North Lakhimpur town.

Also Read: Assam: ATASU Demands Removal of Suspected Individuals Employed at Brick Kilns

Also Watch: