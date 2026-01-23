Assam: Noted educationist Shishir Kumar Bhattacharyya passes away in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Shishir Kumar Bhattacharyya, the founder headmaster of Khanakhokora High School and a resident of Gaurisagar Dhanekhowa village on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district, passed away at his residence at around 2 pm on Thursday due to old-age-related ailment. He was 92.

Bhattacharyya was born on August 15, 1934, in Dhanekhowa village of Gaurisagar. After matriculation in 1955, he took IA in 1957 and BA in 1960. He worked in the Dikhowmukh High School for a few months and later served as an assistant teacher in Sapekhati High School and DC Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School, Charing. While teaching, he completed his MA in Economics from the University of Gauhati. He was the founder headmaster of Khanakhokora High School in 1964. He also served as vice-president of Sivasagar Zilla Adhibidya Parishad.

The demise of the noted educationist has been mourned in the entire Dikhowmukh and Gaurisagar areas. His body was brought in a procession from his residence to Khanakhokora Higher Secondary School where a tribute ceremony was held. The tribute was attended by the fraternity of Khanakhokora Higher Secondary School, Dhanekhowa Barnamghar Parichalana Samiti, Kharadhara Madhabdev Library, Dikhoporia Boidik Vaishnava Samaj, Dulia Natya Samaj, BJP Sivasagar District Committee, Khanakhokora Higher Secondary Alumni Association, KVK, Jorhat, Raijor Dal, Rangpur Kisan Morcha, and others.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, and two married daughters.

