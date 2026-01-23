Assam: Retired headmaster Alhaj Mahbabur Rahman passes away in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Alhaj Mahbabur Rahman (80 years), a retired headmaster of 583 No. Luthuri LP School and a resident of Simaluguri Masterchuk under Nazira co-district, passed away at his residence early on Thursday morning.

During his lifetime, Alhaj Mahbabur Rahman devoted himself to the teaching profession and was also actively involved with various local religious and social organizations. Alongside his service as an educator, he worked selflessly for the welfare of society and extended financial assistance to many underprivileged people. Because of his dedication, kindness, and commitment to social service, he was a highly respected and popular figure among the teaching community and the local residents.

Following his demise, deep condolences were expressed by the teachers’ community of Nazira, the teachers’ body and school managing committee of Luthuri LP School, the Teteliguri Mosque Managing Committee, and several other organizations. He is survived by his wife, one daughter, one son, a son-in-law, and other relatives. The Janaza (funeral prayer) of the Late Alhaj Mahbabur Rahman will be held on January 23 at 2:00 pm.

Also Read: Former Assam Mahapurushiya Society president Dutta passes away