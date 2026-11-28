A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Mintu Kumar Sandikai, Chief General Manager (CGM) of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), has been conferred with the ‘Samaj Bandhu Award’ by the Pioneer Foundation. The award was scheduled to be presented to him at a programme organised on November 22 at the Golaghat Municipal Board conference hall on the occasion of the second death anniversary of eminent journalist and children’s literature writer late Bikash Sharma. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, Sandikai could not attend the programme on that day.

Consequently, he was formally presented with the award on Friday at the administrative building of Numaligarh Refinery. President Prakash Sharma stated that the award was conferred on Sandikai in recognition of his contributions to society.