Assam: NRL team inspects Bokakhat Civil Hospital, assures infrastructure support

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A delegation from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) visited the Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bokakhat on Friday to assess its infrastructure and identify areas requiring urgent improvement. The visit followed the initiative of Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi, who sought NRL’s support to strengthen healthcare facilities at the hospital.

The hospital caters to nearly 300,000 people in the region but has been facing several challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited healthcare services, and a shortage of essential facilities. Although the hospital building is relatively new, local residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of healthcare services for several years.

The issues had previously been brought to the attention of the authorities, but significant progress had not been made. After holding discussions with local stakeholders, including journalists and community organisations, the Co-District Commissioner reviewed the situation and initiated steps to improve the hospital’s functioning. An Additional Commissioner was assigned to oversee the hospital’s day-to-day operations, while NRL was approached for infrastructure support.

During the inspection, the NRL delegation found structural issues in the six-year-old building, including cracks in several sections and rainwater leakage during the monsoon season. The team assured that necessary measures would be taken to address these defects and improve the hospital’s infrastructure.

According to Neelu Acharya, Secretary of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association, NRL has already committed Rs 1 crore for repair and infrastructure development works. The refinery has also assured additional assistance after receiving a detailed cost estimate from the hospital authorities, which is expected to be submitted within the next month. The initiative is expected to enhance healthcare services and restore public confidence in the hospital.

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