Assam: NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Ledo

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Based on credible intelligence, 20 Assam Rifles apprehended an active cadre of NSCN (IM) during a special operation conducted in the general area of Ledo on Friday. The militant was allegedly involved in weapon-related activities and extortion. The NSCN (IM) cadre has been identified as SS Sergeant Major Yangsin Khocha, a resident of Phangsun village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

According to the Army, the apprehended cadre was also found to be working under the direction of the previously apprehended NSCN (K-YA) cadre, SS Capt Yumsen Kongkang, indicating links between the individuals involved in the insurgent network operating in the area.

During questioning, the apprehended cadre reportedly provided information regarding infiltration of cadres along with weapons into the Changlang area, allegedly with the intention of planning attacks against security forces and extortion. He also disclosed his alleged involvement in funnelling extortion proceeds to senior cadres. During the operation, the security forces recovered one mobile phone and one carry bag from his possession.

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