Assam: NSS of Nowgong College Set to Observe ‘My Bharat Portal’ Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has designed a series of activities, such as market cleaning, hospital volunteering, traffic volunteering, etc., on the occasion of the celebration of the 1st anniversary of My Bharat Portal from October 27 to October 30 in 500 cities across the country.

The Ministry has selected Nagaon as a nodal district and instructed the National Service Scheme (NSS) units of Nagaon district to undertake the activities. The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Nowgong College (Autonomous), in association with the NSS Unit of Nowgong Girl’s College, Khagarijan College, and GNDG Commerce College, held a discussion on October 27 and prepared a series of activities as suggested by the Ministry.

The meeting was attended by programme officers of the respective colleges, and Dr. Bhuban Ch. Chutia, programme officer of Nowgong College (autonomous), has briefed the SOP of celebration of Diwali with My Bharat.

He also mentioned that the NSS team of Nagaon district identified three prime locations in consultation with competent authorities. On October 28, the team will undertake market cleaning activities at Nagaon Barbazar in association with the Barbazar market association and Nagaon Municipal Board.

On October 29, 2024, the volunteers of the NSS team will undertake hospital volunteering activities at Nagaon B P Civil Hospital, and accordingly, on October 30, the team will undertake traffic volunteering activities at Clock Tower traffic point, and volunteers are also planning to undertake a mass awareness programme on SAY NO TO CRACKERS in front of the Nowgong College (Autonomous) premises in the presence of principals and programme officers of the respective colleges.

Also Read: Nowgong College Celebrates 80th Foundation Day and Graduation-2024 with 'Gurusewa' Felicitation Ceremony