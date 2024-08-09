Nowgong College Celebrates 80th Foundation Day and Graduation-2024 with 'Gurusewa' Felicitation Ceremony

NAGAON: The 80th Foundation Day and Graduation-2024 of Nowgong College (Autonomous) was celebrated with various activities at college premises. As a part of celebration, an open session was organized where retired faculty members and non-teaching staff were felicitated in a unique programme ‘Gurusewa” by the college fraternity.

The proceedings of the session was initiated by Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, coordinator, IQAC while Dr Ranjit Kumar Mazindar, Principal (i/c) of the college welcomed the guests and participants. Dr Sarat Kr Dutta, president of governing body of Nowgong College (Autonomous), noted academician, physicist, reciter, actor and poet, former vice chancellor of GU, former Pro vice chancellor of Tezpur University, professor Amarjyoti Choudhury attended the session as the chief guest.

Professor Choudhury appreciated the decorum and discipline maintained by the students of the institution. He offered them some valuable suggestions for shaping themselves as individuals with social responsibility. He also underscored his opinion that Nowgong College (A) should start the courses like semi conductor technology, which will prove beneficial in the coming years. While mentioning that the duty of an academic institution is not only to create good academic courses, but also to cultivate social accountability among its members, he gave the example of University College in Oxford University, where legendary romantic poet PB Shelley studied. Shelley wrote a pamphlet titled “Necessity of Atheists” and the college authority became furious. When Shelley refused to withdraw his pamphlet, he was rusticated from the college. However, his fame and popularity as a poet made the college authority to revoke it, and the senate came to the conclusion that it was a sheer academic injustice. They apologized for their former decision, and stated that new thoughts or ideas should be encouraged.

Professor Choudhury gave another example of social accountability of academic institutions. He referred to the biopic “A Beautiful Mind” which shows the legendary mathematician John Nash. Nash was suffering from schizophrenia and Princeton University and MIT supported and helped him during two years of his suffering in the disease. Later Nash got cured, invented Game Theory and won the Nobel Prize. He acknowledged the greatness of the institutions which supported him in his worst times. Choudhury said that it should be the duty of an academic institutiion to have social responsibility, to encourage new thoughts and ideas. Choudhury mentioned the epoch making contributions of Gunabhiram Barua, Anandaram Dhekial Phukan, Jajneswar Sarma, Mahim Bora, Nurul Amin, Motiram Bora, Pranab Barua in various fields including social reform, literature, academics, politics, sports, art etc.

In his conclusion, Chaudhary also said that in the coming days the Nowgong University should shine as an institution that endeavours to create a new generation of students with rootedness and innovativeness. The retired faculty members also shared their experiences. The session was attended by faculty members, non-teaching staff, alumni and more than five hundred students. Best Graduate-2024 of Nowgong College (Autonomous) was awarded in the session too.

