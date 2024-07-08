Assam: NSS special camp organized in Tinsukia

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: A-week long NSS Special Camp- 2024 organized by NSS Unit &Utkarsh- the Personality Development Cell of Sadiya College which began on June 30, concluded on Saturday. Focusing on the theme, “Youth empowerment through Personality Development, Self Employability and Entrepreneurship”, the camp was inaugurated by Dr Bhupen Chutia Principal Sadiya College in presence of faculty members and NSS volunteers on June 30.

Nakul Neog, Programme Officer NSS Unit Sadiya College highlighted the relevance of special camps in NSS. The NSS special camp is an integral part of the NSS activities which aims to incorporate the essence of social conscience and community engagement. Monmi Kalita, Convenor, Utkarsh- the Personality Development Cell of Sadiya College, stated the importance of personality development in youth and role of Utkarsh in upbringing of the students in past one year. The camp had various sessions where experts and resource persons from various fields and subjects interacted with the more than 30 NSS volunteers who dwelt on topics like NSS and Youth Development, Digital Literacy- responsive netizen, Business opportunities in Assam for today’s Youth, Soft Skills, Entrepreneurship development through Livestock, Poultry, Fish Farming, Apiculture, Vermicompost, Eco-Tourism, and Mushroom Cultivation, Improving Languages- English & Assamese, Social issues and Youth, Basics of First Aid, Importance of Reading books, preparedness for competitive exam, drug abuse etc. Apart from in-house resource persons from the college fraternity like Dr Bhupen Chutia, Principal, Dr Jai Dayal Mali, Monmi Kalita, Sibani Baruah and Digen Das- Assistant Professors, some notable resource persons from various field of expertise include Simanta Goswami Soft Skill Trainer, Dr Rimjhim Mahanta, Veterinary Officer, Sadiya, Pranjal Pratim Dutta, Writer, Traveller and Proprietor of Sadiya Eco Camp, Pranjal Borgohain, Mushroom Cultivator, Sadiya.

The camp ended with a vibrant cultural evening by the NSS Volunteers of the camp. As a part of the Camp, the volunteers made a small book shelf that is aimed to function as an Open Library in the college under the guidance of Digen Das, Assistant Coordinator, IQAC, Sadiya College and a member of Utkarsh, Sadiya College.

