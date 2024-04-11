Assam: NSS special camp concludes at Panigaon OPD College, Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: NSS Unit, Panigaon OPD College successfully conducted a seven-day special camp in its adopted Kumarkata village. The camp was held at Kumarkata LP School playground and it was inaugurated by Dr. Suresh Dutta, Principal of the college, in the presence of a number of social activists, people of Kumarkata village, NSS volunteers, teachers and students of Kumarkata LP School. In his inaugural speech, the Principal highlighted the significance of the NSS and encouraged the NSS volunteers to be active participants in the nation building process.

During the period of seven days, various activities were undertaken by the NSS volunteers ranging from campus cleanliness drive, physical labour (shramdaan), practice teaching, cycle rally and street play on voter awareness, various competitions among the students of the Kumarkata LP School etc. A health camp was also organized with the assistance of the Office of the Joint Directorate, Health Services, Lakhimpur. On the concluding day, NSS volunteers conducted a socio-economic survey. A cultural programme was also held wherein the NSS volunteers performed various cultural activities. On the same day, prizes were given away to the students of Kumarkata LP School who were the winners in the various competitions.

Also Read: Assam: Yogesvara Sansthan in collaboration with Ministry of Ayush organized Yogotsav 2024 in Maligaon

Also Watch: