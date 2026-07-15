Assam: NSS summer teaching camp concludes at Namti Girls' HS School

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The 10-day summer teaching camp organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Swahid Peoli Phukan College, Namti, concluded on Sunday with a closing ceremony held at Namti Girls' Higher Secondary School. The free coaching camp was held from July 3 to 13. Classes for standards IX and X were held at Namti Girls' High School and those for standards VII and VIII at Telpani Adarsha ME School. The valedictory function was presided over by Mridusmita Chutia, Headmistress of Namti Girls' High School. Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Dhrubajyoti Nath, Principal of SPP College, highlighted that the summer teaching camp was organised as part of the college's social responsibility initiatives.

Also Read: NSS Volunteers Conduct Waste-Cleaning Drive in Haldibari Animal Corridor Ahead of Flood Season