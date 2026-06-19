NSS Volunteers Conduct Waste-Cleaning Drive in Haldibari Animal Corridor Ahead of Flood Season

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Thursday, under the initiative of the Kaziranga National Park authorities, a team of students from Kaziranga Government Model College, participating in the National Service Scheme (NSS), carried out a special waste-cleaning drive in the Haldibari Animal Corridor on the southern side of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

During the cleanup drive, the students also raised awareness among travellers using the highway about the importance of keeping the corridor clean. Forest Officer Mridupawan Nath stated that cleaning the corridor ahead of the flood season would help ensure the safety and movement of wildlife through the area.

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