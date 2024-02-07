Assam: NSUI wins Karimganj College polls; ABVP cries foul

Silchar: The victory of NSUI in the college students union had triggered a turmoil in Karimganj College as the ABVP members registered massive protest against the principal till Monday late night after their demand for recounting was turned down. NSUI, the student wing of the Congress had won 9 out of 14 seats including the important posts like the vice president, general secretary, boys common room secretary. The ABVP protested the result for the post of the general secretary which was won by Susmit Deb, son of district Congress general secretary Subrata Deb by a margin of just two votes. ABVP sat on dharna in front of the chamber of the Principal Ramanuj Chakrabarty demanding recounting. Chakrabarty tried to pacify the agitating students but failed. The protest continued till late night and the Principal along with a section of the teachers were virtually barricaded by the ABVP members. The students belonging to the saffron brigade alleged that the Principal was the brother of the district president Rajat Chakrabarty and manipulated the result to ensure NSUI victory. Later in the night, Chakrabarty agreed to convene a meeting with all the candidates to discuss the demand for recounting on Tuesday. But NSUI had rejected the appeal for such a meeting as they argued that once the result was declared there was no point discussing the recounting issue. However later in the day, the meeting was held and the authority had declared that no recounting would be held. ABVP had decided to boycott the oath taking ceremony.

The Karimganj College students body election took a political turn when the APCC president Bhupen Bora during his recent visit in the bordering town said, the victory of the NSUI would be a boost up for the Congress in the ensuing election. Later, BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul and Congress MLA Kamalakha Dey Purkayastha had reportedly played a role behind the scene. After the victory of the NSUI, Purkayastha said, the mandate was a protest against the misrule of the BJP government.

Also Read: Assam: Poi-Lang festival organized with customs and traditions of Buddhist culture concludes in Charaideo district

Also watch: